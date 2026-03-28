New study reveals most stressed US states — and they aren't where you'd expect

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Americans hoping to unwind on their next trip may want to think twice about where they’re headed.

A comparison of all 50 states across 40 indicators of stress — including work, money, family and health factors — found that densely populated states with major metro areas did not top the list, according to a new WalletHub study. Instead, states across the South and Southwest ranked among the most stressed overall.

Louisiana ranks as the most stressed state in the country for 2026, followed by Kentucky, New Mexico, West Virginia and Arkansas, WalletHub found. Rounding out the top 10 were Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Mississippi and Alabama.

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The results may come as a surprise to travelers who might expect New York or Illinois to top the list. Instead, both states ranked lower, with New York at No. 18 and Illinois at No. 30.

Experts say the findings indicate that stress isn’t just tied to fast-paced city life but is often linked to broader economic and health challenges.

"Where we live can shape how much stress we experience," Cassandra D. Chaney, a professor at Louisiana State University who studies family stress, said in a WalletHub news release.

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"These realities remind us that stress is not simply an individual problem," she added. "Broader social and economic environments play a powerful role in shaping daily stressors."

In Louisiana, factors such as high poverty rates, limited access to health care and mental health services, and job insecurity contribute to elevated stress levels, Chaney noted.

About 16% of residents skipped medical care due to cost, and the state ranks among the worst for poor mental health and depression while also having relatively few psychologists per capita, according to the report. It also recorded the eighth-highest average unemployment rate last year and the lowest job security of any state.

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Kentucky, meanwhile, faces significant financial strain, with one of the highest bankruptcy rates and among the lowest median credit scores in the country.

"New Mexico … faces high crime rates, financial hardship and significant family instability," Chaney added. "Nevada experiences high unemployment and bankruptcy rates, contributing to financial stress among residents."

For travelers to popular destinations such as Nevada (No. 6) and California (No. 12), the data suggests daily life may differ from the experience visitors see.

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Meanwhile, some of the least stressed states may offer clues for those seeking a more relaxing getaway.

South Dakota ranked as the least stressed state, followed by Utah, Minnesota, New Hampshire and Vermont, according to the report. These states tend to perform better in areas such as economic stability, health care access and work-life balance.

They also report higher rates of adequate sleep, an often overlooked factor tied to lower stress levels, according to the report.

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Rounding out the top 10 least stressed states were Hawaii, Virginia, Wisconsin, Kansas and North Carolina.

Experts note that stress is influenced by multiple factors and can vary by individual.

"While we cannot eliminate stress completely, we can become more intentional about how we manage it," Chaney said.

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Chip Lupo, an analyst at WalletHub, added in a statement, "There are plenty of small ways to manage stress, from staying active and pursuing hobbies to taking time off work and seeking help from a mental health professional."

The analysis compared all 50 states across four key categories — work, money, family and health and safety — using 40 weighted metrics and data from sources including the U.S. Census Bureau, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.