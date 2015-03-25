Expand / Collapse search
Last Update November 5, 2015

Stranded at O'Hare? Need a massage? No problem

By | Associated Press
Feeling stiff from your flight? The international terminal's XpresSpa is offering massages.

CHICAGO – Air travelers might actually want to get stranded at O'Hare International Airport now that the Chicago airport has its first spa.

The international terminal's XpresSpa is offering massages, manicures, hot shaves and yoga.

Chicago aviation officials announced the opening Wednesday along with Italian restaurant Tocco and a coffee bar from Chicago-based roaster Kofe.

The new offerings are part of a $26.2 million overhaul of the food, retail and other concessions in Terminal 5 that began last year.

It's the first redevelopment project since the terminal opened in 1993. Officials are betting it will help lure travelers to the airport and generate more revenue.

Altogether there will be 18 new restaurants and shops.