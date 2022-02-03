Expand / Collapse search
Hotels
Published

Stay at the 'Dirty Dancing' hotel 35 years after the film debuted

Mountain Lake Lodge offers ‘Dirty Dancing Weekends’ inspired by the film

By Genevieve Shaw Brown | Fox News
It's been 35 years since "Dirty Dancing" waltzed into its fans' hearts, but the hotel that played the role of Kellerman's hasn't aged a day. 

Mountain Lake Lodge in Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains – known as Kellerman’s Mountain House in the classic movie – is still the place to have the time of your life.

The lodge's popular-themed "Dirty Dancing Weekends" offer guests activities inspired by the movie. Dance lessons and guided tours of film locations, parties, lawn games, scavenger hunts, and screenings of the original film are all on the agenda.

Throughout 2022 the "Kellerman’s Film Package" celebrates Dirty Dancing with any two-night stay. It includes a welcome cocktail in a souvenir Kellerman’s glass, screening of the movie, themed scavenger hunt, $200 dining credit, and exclusive gift bag complete with a Kellerman’s beach towel.

And for fans who just can't wait to get there, this week FOX TV debuted a new show. Airing Tuesday nights, "The Real Dirty Dancing" is a celebrity dance show filmed at Mountain Lake Lodge.

Genevieve Shaw Brown is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.