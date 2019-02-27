Spring break: San Diego offers family-friendly activities, craft brews and beautiful beaches

Though it might not seem that way for much of the country, spring is quickly approaching. And with the new season just around the corner, it's time to explore the best places to spend spring break, whether you’re traveling with friends, family or trying to take a relaxing solo trip.

California is an obvious spring break destination, with promises of sunshine and endless miles of sandy coastline. However, certain areas of the Golden State may just offer more bang for your Spring Break buck.

San Diego, on the southern tip of California, is one such place.

The sunny city boasts 70 miles of beaches where water-sports enthusiasts can show off their surfing or kayaking skills.

But if the ocean isn’t your thing, San Diego has a comprehensive list of activities for landlubbers, like the USS Midway aircraft carrier museum – the most visited ship museum in the world. And the San Diego Zoo is perfect for animal lovers, while LEGOLAND California has attractions for your entire crew, regardless of age.

Once the sun goes down — and it does, eventually — San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter keeps things going with lively restaurants and bars: Being America’s Craft Beer Capital, you can grab a pint at any one of 150 award-winning craft breweries or cruise down to Little Italy, featuring “Top Chef Allery.”

You might want to book sooner than later, though. This coastal city is one of the top spring break destinations in the United States, so hotels are likely to fill up if you wait too long to book. Since the weather is usually consistent, planning your trip for the tail-end of the spring break season — around April into May — will be your best bet of getting a nice hotel at a decent price before the summer rush hits.