Tinder launches 'spring break mode' to connect with matches before vacations

Good news for collegians on the prowl ahead of any exotic March vacations — Tinder is set to launch an inaugural “spring break mode” next month, allowing university-enrolled users to match and connect with each other before they even reach their destination.

From March 4 though 31, Tinder U is allowing users to search for their “vacay-bae” ahead of spring break with the new rollout, as per a press release.

For just a few weeks, Tinder-ites will have the option to see fellow users who have reported that they’ll also be jetting to a slew of 20 iconic spring break locales, including Miami, Las Vegas, Puerto Rico, Puerto Vallarta, Cabo, New Orleans and more, TechCrunch reports. From there, romantics can chat with potential matches, as identified by as a spring break-related badge on their profile.

Eager singletons will likely delight in the popular dating app’s latest feature, which allows them to comb through the best of the bunch as to not to waste any valuable minutes of spring break on any metaphorical “frogs.”

Furthermore, TechCrunch describes Tinder’s first attempt at event-centric matchmaking is a mere formalization of a longtime trend.

According to the outlet, the folks behind the scenes of Tinder have reported “huge upticks” spring break hotspot cities during the month of March in years past; for example, Texas’ South Padre Island saw a "100x" increase in user activity in March 2018, compared to the month prior.

Though the official launch of “spring break mode” is still a few days away, Twittizens did not shy from sharing their true thoughts on the news.

“Oh to be young,” one user wrote online.

“I'm so glad I'm married,” another agreed.

