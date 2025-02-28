'Spooky' property in nature-drenched spot has a few strings attached

Tucked away in a wooded oasis, a "rare" cottage that's up for sale offers a blissful escape into the wilds of nature for the right occupants, though it comes with a few important strings attached.

Located on about 132 acres, the three-bedroom property is described as "spooky," given that it's fully surrounded by wildlife and vegetation.

It's also been abandoned for approximately 25 years, news agency SWNS reported.

The current sale price?

About $880,000.

Located in Wales, in the village of Rhydlewis, the cottage is said to be positioned in a "stunning" area.

A track leads up to the farmhouse from the road, the selling agents told SWNS.

Estate agency John Francis, Cardigan, in the U.K., said this type of property is "rare" on the open market.

The nearby coastline is "renowned for its outstanding unspoiled scenery and lovely beaches."

The agency also noted the cottage and its property should be "considered a project to take on," said SWNS.

Combined with the surrounding property, it's described as ideal for those looking for a self-sustaining lifestyle.

It offers the possibility for off-grid living.

"The property is located a mile or so outside the village of Rhydlewis, which has basic facilities — [and] within easy commuting distance are the towns of Newcastle Emlyn, Cardigan and Aberaeron."

In addition, just a short drive away is the Ceredigion coastline, "renowned for its outstanding unspoiled scenery and lovely beaches," the agents said.

"The new Ceredigion Coast Path follows a 60-mile route between the Teifi and Dyfi estuaries," according to the Ceridigion Coast Council's website.

"The Coast Path links towns and villages dotted along the spectacular Cardigan Bay coastline."

Wales is considered an emerging tourist destination, according to U.K. sources.