Spirit Airlines passenger filmed slapping worker in the face

Now that’s gotta hurt.

One irate Spirit Airlines passenger has made waves on Twitter for slapping an aviation official in the face before boarding a recent flight to Denver.

In video footage shared to the social media platform on May 21, a Spirit passenger was filmed arguing with a man – who appears to be employed by the airport or airline – before boarding a recent flight to Colorado, International Business Times reports.

The trouble began when the worker tells the passenger, who was clad in a blue jacket, black pants, black knit hat, sunglasses and a backpack, “I dare you, you cross that line,” as customers ahead of him begin to board the aircraft. The 45-second clip has since been viewed over 3,500 times online.

“Ma’am, can you get him?” the aggressor asks another female staffer. “He is threatening me, telling me he’s going to fight me.”

“No, no, no, I’m not threatening you,” the worker says.

“Yes you are! You need to get out of my face,” the passenger exclaims.

“You’re not getting on the plane, I’m telling you straight,” the aviation employee counters.

“You're not going to sit here and threaten me like you’re out of your mind,” the passenger protests.

Quickly attempting to walk onto the jet bridge, the passenger is physically stopped by the male worker and a female Spirit staffer, before dramatically lashing out and slapping the man’s face.

“Get your hands off of me!” the passenger cries.

“You can’t board sir,” another worker can be heard saying.

“I’m boarding!” the man continues, as he passes onto the jet bridge.

Onlookers gasp at the violent outburst, as other Spirit employees, meanwhile, console the shocked victim.

“Oh my god!” someone exclaims in the background.

It remains unclear at this time exactly what airport the situation unfolded at.

Though reps for the carrier did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment on the story, Twitter user @Guappeso, who originally posted the video, didn’t shy from calling out the airline in the clip’s caption.

“Spirit Airlines your worker has no customer service… he had some nerve thinking he was going to talk to people any type of way,” the commenter wrote.

The initial cause of the heated feud was not immediately clear.