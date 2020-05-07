Spanish beaches plan unique way of preventing crowds when they reopen amid coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Tanning may be more complicated in the future.

As part of the reopening process amid the coronavirus pandemic, many public places are figuring out ways to bring people back while also keeping them safe through proper social distancing. This includes beaches, which means that activities such as tanning are going to look a little different.

Beaches in Spain are introducing roped-off sunbathing squares to help keep beachgoers from gathering too close together, The Sun reported. Along with the strips, there will also be designated lanes for tourists to get to and from their squares to the water or other facilities.

A video of a design for the beach at Praia de Silgar was uploaded to Facebook by the Sanxenxo local council. It shows off the concept, which gives each beachgoer their own square, spaced safely away from other people.

Some beaches in Spain are creating specific zones or sectors that each have limited capacity. Access to these beaches will also be controlled to prevent them from becoming too crowded. These different areas will reportedly include zones specified for older tourists, families with children and adults without children.

These areas will reportedly not be able to be reserved ahead of time.

"Following the guidelines set by WHO [World Health Organization], the objective of the plan is to make Lloret de Mar the safest possible destination, fully prepared to receive visitors during the tourist season this summer and without leaving room for improvisation,” Mayor Jaume Dulsat said, according to The Sun.

According to the report, it’s estimated that the number of sunbathers on Spain’s “very best” beaches could be reduced by up to 90 percent.