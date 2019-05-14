Southwest passenger allegedly kicked off flight over joke about vodka

A passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight from Sacramento to Los Angeles was reportedly removed from the plane after he made a joke about vodka, which upset the attendant.

According to witness Peter Uzelac, who spoke to FOX40, the Wednesday flight was bound for Austin, Texas, with a layover at LAX. However, while on the tarmac, a maintenance light came on and the plane was forced to return to the gate to check it out.

While the plane was working on the maintenance issue, the flight was delayed again due to a need to refuel.

At this point, Uzelac said the attendant started handing out water to passengers since the flight had been delayed for a few hours – and a man sitting near him made a joke.

“He said something [like], 'They should be passing out vodka because we’ve been waiting so long,’” Uzelac said to FOX40.

“[The flight attendant] came by and was like, ‘I don’t think that and I didn’t like your joke,’” he continued. “Then my wife tried to butt-in there and say, ‘Look, we’ve been on this plane for hours.’ And [the attendant] says, ‘Well, so have I, so get used to it.’”

Uzelac said other passengers were shocked by the woman’s behavior but dropped it.

“Then all of a sudden, I see her on the telephone up in front,” he said.

Uzelac told FOX40 the plane returned to the gate again after that, and several Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies boarded the flight and removed the man from the plane.

“And people started yelling then. In fact, people stood up. I stood up. People were saying this man didn’t do anything,” Uzelac said.

Police reportedly did not charge the man with a crime, but Uzelac has filed a complaint against the flight attendant with Southwest, the outlet reported.

Southwest Airlines told Fox News in a statement that they have contacted the Customer Relations Team over the incident.

“We regret any less-than-positive experience a customer has onboard our aircraft. We welcome over 100 million customers each year, and we aim to maintain the comfort of all while delivering Southwest hospitality,” the statement said.