Southwest Airlines bringing back alcohol, coffee service this summer: report

Coffee and alcohol are coming back to Southwest Airlines flights this summer.

According to a recent report from Travel and Leisure, the airline will bring back complimentary coffee service on all flights over 250 miles and will begin selling red wine and beer on domestic flights beginning on June 24.

Southwest will reportedly expand its alcohol offering further on July 14, when passengers will be allowed to buy beer, red wine, white wine, vodka and whiskey, on all flights over 250 miles, Travel and Leisure reported.

According to the magazine, passengers will be able to use the airline’s drink coupons, including those that expired during the pandemic.

Southwest stopped serving drinks -- with the exception of water upon request -- during the pandemic, but has since brought back sodas and water, Travel and Leisure reported.

The airline did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment regarding its plans for expanded beverage service.

However, in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure, a Southwest spokesperson said the move is a way to "provide an enhanced onboard experience for customers."

Southwest’s decision to bring back alcohol comes soon after one of the airline’s flight attendants was physically assaulted by a passenger during a flight this week.

The passenger, identified as 28-year-old Vyvianna Quinonez, was escorted off the flight in San Diego and was arrested for battery causing serious bodily injury in connection to the incident, Fox News previously reported.

In response to the incident, TWU Local 556 President Lyn Montgomery wrote an open letter to Southwest, saying it was just one of hundreds that have occurred on the airline’s flights recently.

In the letter, Montgomery asked for more support and safeguards for flight attendants and pointed out that the return of alcohol is cause for concern as passenger misconduct incidents have risen.

According to the union, there were 477 incidents of misconduct on Southwest flights between April 8 and May 15.