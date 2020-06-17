Gatlinburg SkyBridge temporarily closed for repairs after tourist cracks glass panel with 'baseball slide'

This is why you walk across a bridge.

A tourist visiting Gatlinburg SkyLift Park in Tennessee managed to crack the pedestrian walkway by attempting a “baseball-style slide across the glass,” per a press release shared by the park.

One of the glass panels located in the middle of the 680-foot SkyBridge — the largest pedestrian suspension bridge in the United States — was damaged by the tourist’s stunt around 8:30 p.m. Monday, forcing the attraction to close for repairs. The bridge boasts three glass panels, each measuring 5 feet by 5 feet.

The guest reportedly opted “to not comply with posted rules of ‘no running, jumping or bouncing’ on the bridge,” the press release reported. When the visitor attempted to slide across the glass, a “metal object on the guest’s clothing chipped the glass, resulting in noticeable cracks in the protective top layer of one glass panel.” Each panel is made up of three layers, with the top “solely to protect the additional layers,” and does not affect the functionality of “structural integrity” of the bridge.

No one was injured during the incident. The bridge was able to resume normal operations Tuesday.