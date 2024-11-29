Skull of St Thomas Aquinas arrives in US, offers rare chance to view first-class relic

The skull of St. Thomas Aquinas has begun a three-week tour of the eastern United States, offering a rare chance for Americans to view first-class relics of a 13th century saint.

"The visit of a major relic of St. Thomas Aquinas to the United States is a great blessing, and it is especially meaningful this year, when we are celebrating 750 years since the entrance of St. Thomas into heaven," Fr. Ambrose Little, O.P., told Fox News Digital.

ITALY EXPECTED TO DRAW TRAVELERS BY THE MILLIONS AS POPE FRANCIS KICKS OFF HOLY YEAR

Little, a Catholic priest and a Dominican friar, is the assistant director of the Thomistic Institute in Washington, D.C. The Thomistic Institute is "an academic institute of the Pontifical Faculty of the Dominican House of Studies," according to its website.

St. Thomas Aquinas was himself a member of the Dominican Order. He is revered in the Catholic Church as both a saint and as a Doctor of the Church, a special title given to those who have made major contributions to theology and doctrine.

Those who attend the events on the tour will have the chance to see Aquinas' skull encased in a reliquary, a special container used for the storing and veneration of relics.

A first-class relic is a part of a saint's body; a second-class relic is an item that a saint used during their life; and a third-class relic is an item that has been touched to a first- or second-class relic.

The relics are normally kept in Toulouse, France, but have been traveling through Europe for the last year as part of a celebration of milestone anniversaries in the life of the saint.

RARE MOSAIC REVEALING EARLIEST 'PHYSICAL EVIDENCE' OF CHRISTIANITY NOW ON DISPLAY AT MUSEUM OF THE BIBLE

Little acknowledged that the concept of relics might seem off-putting to some.

"For many who are not familiar with Catholic devotion to relics, (the tour of Aquinas' skull) might seem like a macabre event," said Little. "But it is important to remember that from the earliest days of Christianity, the bodies of the saints have been symbols of faith, hope and love."

The bodily remains of a saint "are a reminder of life totally dedicated to the service and love of God, both physically as well as spiritually," said Little.

"In particular, the visit of the skull of St. Thomas Aquinas is also a reminder of the great gift of his saintly scholarship, which has enlightened the minds of countless millions [throughout]," he said.

Aquinas' most famous work is the "Summa Theologica," a complete guide to the theology of the Catholic Church.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

Those who visit the relics have a multitude of reasons for doing so, said Little, and they hope that Aquinas, "who now sees God face to face, will pray for us, and that those prayers may strengthen our own faith, hope, and love, so that we may join the Angelic Doctor in eternity among the choir of angels."

One of the people who came to venerate the relics was Amy Sawka of Chantilly, Virginia, who visited St. Dominic Catholic Church on Nov. 29 with her family.

Sawka, who told Fox News Digital she is a "homeschooling mom of five, expecting a sixth," said she came to ask Aquinas for a spiritual boost.

"I came to ask St Thomas Aquinas for a little extra help to make the homeschool everything the children need," she said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The tour began at St. Dominic Church in Washington, D.C., and continued at the Dominican House of Studies on Nov. 30. All the stops on this tour are locations administered by the Dominican friars.

The visit of the skull of St. Thomas Aquinas is also a reminder of the great gift of his saintly scholarship.

After leaving D.C., the relics headed south to Charlottesville, Virginia, on Dec. 2, and then north to Providence College in Providence, Rhode Island, on Dec. 4.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The remaining tour dates include:

Dec. 6: St. Gertrude Priory, Cincinnati

Dec. 7-8: St. Patrick Parish, Columbus, Ohio

Dec. 10: St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church, Louisville, Kentucky

Dec. 12: St. Rose Priory, Springfield, Kentucky

Dec. 14: St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church, New York City

Dec. 16: St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Philadelphia

Dec. 18: Sts. Philip and James Catholic Church, Baltimore