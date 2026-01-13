Several monkeys still on the loose in St Louis as officials call off search for roaming animals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Several monkeys continue to be on the loose in St. Louis, Missouri, according to city officials — and now, the city's Department of Health has called off its search for the roaming animals.

The animals were first reported near a park on the city’s north side on Thursday, Department of Health spokesperson Willie Springer told The Associated Press.

The monkeys are believed to be vervet monkeys.

WILD BEAR MAKES ‘VERY POLITE’ SURPRISE VISIT TO CALIFORNIA ZOO BEFORE RETURNING TO FOREST

Vervet monkeys are medium-sized primates native to Africa.

They're known for their grayish-green fur and dark facial features, according to the African Wildlife Foundation.

Vervet monkeys that live near human populations are sometimes considered pests — as they may steal food, raid crops, and take other items, often leading to lethal control measures, the foundation noted.

At this time, it is unclear exactly how many monkeys are on the loose — and who owns them.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Springer said the largest number of monkeys reported together so far is four, suggesting there is not a large group roaming the city.

Ownership claims are also unlikely, as residents are not legally permitted to own monkeys in St. Louis.

Officials, including primate experts at the St. Louis Zoo, had been working to locate the animals.

As residents are keeping an eye out for the monkeys, some AI-generated images and false reports have complicated efforts to track and capture the monkeys, officials said.

"It’s been a lot in regard to AI and what’s genuine and what’s not," Springer said. "People are just having fun … I don’t think anyone means harm."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

The city’s health department said in a Facebook post that residents with firsthand information or sightings should report them directly to the City of St. Louis Citizens’ Service Bureau.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

City officials have urged residents not to approach the monkeys and to contact authorities instead.

Fox News Digital reached out to St. Louis Animal Control and the St. Louis Zoo for further comment.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

On Monday, the city shifted its efforts from investigation to enforcement of its wild animal ordinance, according to Justin Hauser, the health department’s environmental health bureau chief, as Fox 2 reported.

The city is aware of sightings and videos shared on social media, Hauser also said. "Those posts cannot be verified and have not been used in the city’s searches," Fox 2 noted.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.