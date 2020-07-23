SeaWorld, Busch Gardens offering free admission to veterans and their families

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment is saluting those who serve by offering free admission to veterans and their families for the rest of the summer though its annual Waves of Honor program.

In a promotion that began Wednesday and will run until Veteran's Day on November 11, U.S. military veterans, retirees and up to three family members or friends can visit SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio, and Busch Gardens Tampa theme parks, free of charge, Fox 13 reports.

Military personnel can redeem the single-day tickets at Waves of Honor's website, verifying with military ID. Vets can also score up to four extra guest tickets for 50 percent off the admission price

According to the outlet, the offer will also be valid at SeaWorld San Diego and Busch Gardens Williamsburg when the parks reopen.

“It is an honor and a privilege for our SeaWorld and Busch Gardens family to extend free park admission to our country’s veterans and their families, and provide them with memorable experiences that are not only fun but more importantly safe,” said Marc Swanson, Interim Chief Executive Officer of SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, in a statement.

“Our long-standing commitment to members of the U.S. military through the Waves of Honor program is our way of saying thank you to all of the brave individuals who serve and sacrifice for this country.”

Over 10 million guests – active duty military members, veterans, and their families – have visited SeaWorld parks for free since the Waves of Honor program launched in 2005.

SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio, and Busch Gardens Tampa reopened in mid-June following closures amid the coronavirus health crisis.

