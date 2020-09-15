Seabourn luxury cruise line moving ahead with 145-day voyage in 2022

Seabourn is moving full steam ahead with plans for a 145-day voyage in 2022.

The luxury cruise line based in Seattle on Monday announced plans for its “2022 World Cruise: Extraordinary Horizons" getaway, which will visit 72 different ports of call in 28 countries.

Seabourn, meanwhile, has paused global operations of its fleet, with other voyages expected to begin again in 2021. The 145-day voyage in 2022 is by far the longest Seabourn is currently planning.

"With so many of us limited on travel this year, booking a Seabourn world cruise for 2022 offers a much-needed extraordinary experience to look forward to and chance to explore the world around us,” explained Josh Leibowitz, the president of Seabourn Cruise Line, of the planned voyage.

The cruise departs Jan. 11, 2022 from Los Angeles, with plans for the ship — the Seabourn Sojurn — to stop at destinations in the South Pacific, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Europe before terminating in Athens, Greece. During that time, guests will be offered the opportunity for 20 overnight stays at 21 of those 72 ports, as well as optional shore excursions at 25 UNESCO World Heritage sites. Guests will also be allowed to disembark at specific ports and rejoin at others, in order to spend more time at the destinations for “in-depth” experiences.

Those who can’t commit to the full 145 days can also book 22- or 89-day packages on the same voyage.

As incentives to book the 145-day trip, Seabourn has announced a number of special offers and discounts, including a stay at the Los Angeles Ritz-Carlton prior to departure, tickets to special “World Cruise” events and additional gifts. Anyone booking before May 31, 2021, will earn additional benefits including thousands in shipboard credits, private car services, and personal valets at the departure and termination cities, among other perks.

Seabourn’s 2020 World Cruise is currently available to book online, with packages for the 145-day voyage starting at $66,999 per person.

Seabourn’s announcement comes as cruise lines across the globe work to resume sailings amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Some lines, like MSC, have already resumed some sailings in Europe. Meanwhile, the CDC still has a “No Sail Order” in effect for ships under U.S. jurisdiction, although this order is currently only in effect through Sept. 30.