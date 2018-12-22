Expand / Collapse search
Royal Caribbean cruise ship rescues two men stranded at sea for 20 days

By Donald Wood | TravelPulse
Royal Caribbean’s Empress of the Seas departed from Miami on December 17 and was sailing between Grand Cayman and Jamaica as part of the storm-impacted itinerary when crew members noticed an anomaly that turned out to be a small fishing boat floating in the water. (Royal Caribbean International)

A Royal Caribbean ship forced to change its itinerary due to storms found and rescued two sailors Friday who had been stranded at sea for 20 days.

According to the Miami Herald, Royal Caribbean’s Empress of the Seas departed from Miami on December 17 and was sailing between Grand Cayman and Jamaica as part of the storm-impacted itinerary.

An aerial photo of the Empress of the Seas ship. (Royal Caribbean International)

Crew members operating the radar system for the Empress of the Seas noticed an anomaly that turned out to be a small fishing boat floating in the water. Royal Caribbean called for emergency rescue and pulled the two men who had been stranded for 20 days out of the water.

Royal Caribbean Chief Meteorologist James Van Fleet shared images of the rescue and praised the quick thinking of the ship’s crew on Twitter:

The Empress of the Seas is scheduled to return to Miami on December 23. (Royal Caribbean International)

The Empress of the Seas is scheduled to return to Miami on December 23 after visits to George Town, Grand Cayman Island; Cienfuegos, Cuba; and Havana, Cuba.

