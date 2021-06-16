Royal Caribbean postpones cruise after 8 crew members test positive for COVID-19

Royal Caribbean is postponing sailing its Odyssey of the Seas cruise ship after crew members received a positive test result for COVID-19.

The Odyssey of the Seas cruise from Fort Lauderdale, Florida between July 3 to July 3 will be canceled "out of an abundance of caution," Royal Caribbean CEO Michal Bayley said in a statement posted on Facebook Tuesday.

Eight crew members received a positive test result for COVID-19 during routine testing, Bayley said, noting that all 1,400 crew onboard Odyssey of the Seas were vaccinated on June 4th and will be fully vaccinated on June 18. He said positive cases were reported after the vaccine was given and before they were fully effective.

Six of the crew members who tested positive were asymptomatic and two had mild symptoms, according to Bayley, who said all of the crew members were quarantined. Other crew members on board the ship will also be quarantined for 14 days.

ROYAL CARIBBEAN GETS CDC APPROVAL FOR TEST CRUISES

"While disappointing, this is the right decision for the health and well-being of our crew and guests," Bayley said in the Facebook post.

The Odyssey of the Seas was a test cruise originally scheduled to set sail at the end of June, USA Today reported, and anyone scheduled to embark will be notified and given other scheduling options, the Facebook post said.

Royal Caribbean strongly recommends its passengers are fully vaccinated, and those who have not received their COVID-19 shots must follow their health and safety protocol including testing.