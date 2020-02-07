Royal Caribbean increasing travel restrictions for February due to coronavirus outbreak

Royal Caribbean is increasing travel restrictions to be enforced onboard its ships through the month of February due to coronavirus.

According to an update on Royal Caribbean’s website, for February, any traveler who holds a Chinese, Hong Kong or Macau passport will not be able to board any of the line’s ships, regardless of current residency.

Meanwhile, those who have been in contact with others who have traveled from, to or through mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau in the last 15 days will have to undergo additional health screening requirements. The same additional screenings go for anyone presenting flu-like symptoms.

Any guest revealed to have a fever or low blood oximetry during the health screening will be denied boarding.

The cruise line shared that these new guidelines come “after consultation with medical experts and public health authorities, and in alignment with new, stricter CDC protocols, plus changes in various countries’ requirements and regulations.”

Royal Caribbean apologized for the “conservative” steps that may inconvenience some prospective guests, but wrote in the post that the brand is committed to protecting those on board as well as those at the ports the ship visits.

Royal Caribbean will “continue to closely monitor global developments” regarding novel coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the cruise line was not immediately available to provide additional comments.