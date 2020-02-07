Royal Caribbean tests passengers for coronavirus after docking in New Jersey: 'We are closely monitoring developments'

A number of passengers aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship are being tested for the coronavirus after arriving at a port in Bayonne, N.J., on Friday morning.

The passengers, believed to be Chinese nationals, had been kept in isolation aboard the Anthem of the Seas before docking at the port, according to sources for the New York Post.

As of Friday morning, it was not immediately clear how many passengers reported feeling ill. Some sources have reported that the number may be over a dozen.

"Like airlines, we are participating in elevated levels of guest screening to check the spread of coronavirus," a spokesperson for Royal Caribbean said in a statement provided to Fox News on Friday morning. "We are closely monitoring developments regarding coronavirus and have rigorous medical protocols in place onboard our ships. We continue to work in close consultation with the CDC, the WHO, and local health authorities to align with their guidance and ensure the health and wellbeing of our guests and crew."

Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis said he believed local officials would be “equipped to address any concerns” that should arise.

“I have been briefed on the RC cruise ship arriving this morning,” Mayor Davis said on Twitter. “I am certain that the NJ [DoH, CDC, and PA NY/NJ are prepared and equipped to address any concerns this morning.”

The Anthem of the Seas arrived back in New Jersey on Friday morning, following a cruise to the Bahamas.

A representative for the CDC was not immediately available to provide further comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.