Royal Caribbean cancels cruise line set to depart from Israel

A major cruise line will not be sailing out of Israel this summer.

A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean confirmed to Fox News that it has "changed the course" for a line of trips scheduled to depart from Israel. The company cited the current unrest in the area as the reason for this change.

According to the company, the Odyssey of the Seas will not be departing from Haifa, Israel, as it had previously been scheduled to do so. The cruise ship was originally set to travel from Haifa on a tour of the Greek Isles and Cyprus.

Instead, Royal Caribbean stated that the Odyssey of the Seas will spend its inaugural season in Florida.

CDC EASES MASK REQUIREMENTS FOR FULLY VACCINATED CRUISE PASSENGERS

In a statement to Fox News, a spokesperson for Royal Caribbean said, "Royal Caribbean International has changed the course for its brand-new ship Odyssey of the Seas. Due to the unrest in Israel and the region, Odyssey has not been able to complete the preparations required to operate from Haifa, Israel as planned. Given this and the uncertainty of when things will return to normal, the industry’s newest ship will now spend its inaugural season in Florida. The cruise line’s change of plans was driven by the safety and well-being of guests, crew and the surrounding communities. Details on Odyssey’s new cruises will be announced at a future date. "

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The statement continues, "Royal Caribbean will continue to closely monitor the changing situation in Israel and remains hopeful to return to this popular destination with its ships in the future. Travel partners and guests on the affected sailings are receiving information and assistance to confirm the refund process."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News previously reported that this cruise would be the first-ever cruise from Royal Caribbean to depart from Israel. It was also set to be the first full-vaccinated cruise.