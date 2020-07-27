Roller coaster riders brought to tears after getting stuck 150 feet in the air for an hour

These probably weren’t the sort of thrills they were looking for.

A roller coaster at a theme park in eastern England broke down, stranding its riders 150 feet in the air. According to reports, the passengers were stuck for over an hour on Sunday.

The Millennium roller coaster at Lincolnshire's Fantasy Island stopped while it was climbing one of the ride’s inclines, The Mirror reported. After about an hour of work, park staff reportedly had to use harnesses to remove the passengers from the ride.

Photographer Julie Sadler shared pictures of the stuck roller coaster on Facebook, writing, “Some dramatic scenes today at Fantasy Island as the Millennium Roller Coaster got stuck. A successful rescue was performed, well done to everyone involved. I hope everyone is safe after their ordeal.”

Some of the riders of the coaster were reportedly left in tears due to the incident.

Carly Tarry, from Boston, told The Mirror that she was on the ride with her daughter, niece and nephew when it came to a stop.

“We had gone there for the day and we decided to go on the ride,” she told the news outlet. "It set off before it came to a sudden stop near the top. It lurched forward a little bit more but then stopped again. We then waited and they said we would have to evacuate. They started to bring harnesses up and released the locks so we could put them on in the seats.”

She explained that park employees “gave us hoodies to keep warm because it was quite breezy and a little chilly at the top. We had to clamber out in the most horrible way — you don't realize how high up you've gone. It was pretty scary.”