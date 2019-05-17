'Ripoff' restaurant slammed for $90 price tag: 'How are they allowed?'

A restaurant in Rome has been slammed after reportedly charging diners $90 for two burgers and three coffees.

A photo of the receipt showed the meal for two came to a hefty €81.40 ($90.89) and shocked social media users when it was shared online.

The hamburgers alone cost €25 ($27.91) each, coming to €50 ($55.83).

They were also charged €8 ($8.93) for one Americano coffee, two double cappuccinos for €8 ($8.93) each, plus a service charge of €7.40 ($8.26).

The restaurant, called Caffee Vaticano, is situated opposite the Vatican, a popular tourist area.

It has over 1,800 reviews on TripAdvisor with a rating of just 1.5 stars out of five.

However, TripAdvisor has since "temporarily suspended publishing new reviews" due to an influx of submissions following the outrage.

Many warned that the restaurant did not have prices on their menu, which often resulted in tourists being charged extortionate fees.

The photo of the receipt was shared on social media, with many expressing their shock at the cost.

Facebook user Carlos said: "Wow such a rip off!! thanks for the heads up!"

One wrote: "Absurd! How are they allowed? This receipt is the most scandalous, abominable and inconceivable that I could ever see!"

However, not everyone was on the diners' side.

One person wrote on a different Facebook page: "If, in 2019, you go to a place that has an average of 1.5 out of almost 2000 TripAdvisor reviews, you deserve it a little."

Others were stunned to find them ordering hamburgers before 11am with coffee.

Another user joked: "The right punishment for those who eat burgers and a cappuccino together."

This story originally appeared on The Sun. Read more content from The Sun here.