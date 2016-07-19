Riders are getting injured on Los Angeles' tower glass slide

Call it the fast and the furious — and the broken.

Just weeks after the opening of downtown Los Angeles’ Skyslide — a recreational glass slide 1,000 feet above the ground on the outside of the U.S. Bank Tower — a Woodmere, NY, woman has sued, calling foul on the ride, which she says caused a broken ankle.

Gayle Yashar, along with hubby Morty, filed a suit last week in Los Angeles Superior Court, taking aim at OUE, the building’s landlord, and Legends, the hospitality group that operates the slide. The couple is seeking unspecified damages to cover medical costs, legal fees and lost earnings. Yashar charges “dangerous and defective design” of the attraction, which travels from the 70th to 69th floor and allegedly doesn’t give riders enough time to slow down at its base.

The suit also charges that a gap between the end of the slide and stacked mats meant to catch riders actually snags thrill-seekers’ feet.

A YouTube video of Yashar’s ride posted online last week shows her rapid descent onto the mats before her camera takes a tumble. Viewers can hear her laughing when her ride ends, as well as a clearly audible “Ow” as she stands up.

The Skyslide comes as part of a $50 million renovation to the upper floors of the 73-story U.S. Bank Tower, the tallest building west of Chicago.

This story originally appeared on NYPost.com.