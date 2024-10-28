Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Travel

Researchers uncover ancient tiny house amid city excavation project

Well-preserved paintings of mythological scenes are depicted on walls in Italy

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
close
Museum of the Bible reveals footage of rare mosaic, illustrating early symbols of Christianity Video

Museum of the Bible reveals footage of rare mosaic, illustrating early symbols of Christianity

Officials with the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C, created an animated video showcasing the ancient site where the Megiddo Mosaic would have been found in Israel. The mosaic is on display for first time since being found.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Researchers came across a little house during excavation work in the ancient city of Pompeii, Italy.

The structure is named the "House of Phaedra" after the mythic queen of Athens. It has a well-preserved painting of her displayed on a wall, according to a Pompeii archaeological park press release.

While small in its size, the "House of Phaedra" is adorned with refined detailing, with scenes of nature and patterns found throughout the space.

WORLD’S SMALLEST INHABITED ISLAND FEATURES A SINGLE HOME AND TREE

Unlike other Pompeian homes, this building lacks an atrium, which is a central open-air space that collects rainwater, Reuters reported.

The home does have a courtyard with painted red walls. It includes a covered large tub.

Ancient pompeii house in Italy

Researchers uncovered a tiny house called the "House of Phaedra" during excavation work in the ancient city of Pompeii, Italy.  (Parco Archeologico di Pompei/Handout via REUTERS)

Around the tub would have been a canal to allow rainwater to be collected through to a cistern below.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

A lararium (shrine) displays painted motifs of birds, branches and snakes at the base with an opening for offerings, creating an altar.

Researchers at Ancient Pompeii site in Italy uncover tiny house with exquisite frescoes

The structure is named the "House of Phaedra" after the mythic queen of Athens, with a well-preserved painting of her displayed on a wall. (Parco Archeologico di Pompei/Handout via REUTERS)

"An elevated element that supports an egg, what would seem to be a fig and a date," and a pine cone were found on the altar, according to the press release.

POPULAR EUROPEAN CITY BANS LATE-NIGHT BAR CRAWLS IN ATTEMPT TO CURB DRUNK TOURISTS

Researchers suggest the last offerings were left before the eruption of Mount Vesuvius volcano in 79 AD that destroyed Pompeii.

A fresco painting depicting Phaedra and Hippolytus was discovered in well-preserved condition.

Researchers came across a little house during excavation work in the ancient city of Pompeii, Italy

Paintings of mythological scenes are depicted on walls throughout the home. (Parco Archeologico di Pompei/Handout via REUTERS)

Phaedra is known for the tale of her love for her stepson that was not reciprocated and ultimately led her to commit suicide and accuse Hippolytus of rape, according to the World History Encyclopedia. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"It is an example of public archaeology or, as I prefer to call it, circular archaeology: conservation, research, management, accessibility and fruition form a virtuous circuit," Gabriel Zuchtriegel, circuit park director, said in the release.

Ancient Pompeii site uncovers tiny house with exquisite frescoes in Italy

Researchers in Italy are conducting analysis and investigation on the "House of Phaedra." (Parco Archeologico di Pompei/Handout via REUTERS)

Zuchtriegel added, "Visiting Pompeii and observing the work of archaeologists and restorers can help us understand why it is worth documenting and safeguarding the traces of the generations who lived before us."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Researchers are conducting analysis and investigation on the newly discovered structure.

Reuters contributed to this report.