Rare royal artifact linked to influential king-turned-saint uncovered after decades missing

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Officials recently unveiled the discovery of an 11th-century wax seal belonging to one of the most influential monarchs in English history.

The seal, which had been missing since the 1980s, was found by a Ph.D. student in the Archives Nationales in Paris, where it has been held since the 18th century.

Known as the Saint-Denis seal, the artifact was uncovered in 2021, though the discovery has only now been made public.

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The seal was used by Edward the Confessor, who ruled England from 1042 to 1066.

"By far the best-preserved impression of the three seals known to have been used by Edward, its loss sparked great consternation among international historians," the University of Exeter said in an April statement.

"But it has now emerged that the wax artifact was found by a curator and a Ph.D. student conducting research in a section of the Paris archive that contained a collection of detached and damaged seals," the release added.

Edward was the last ruler of the Anglo-Saxon royal line before the Norman Conquest.

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Harold Godwinson, who died at the Battle of Hastings, was technically the last Anglo-Saxon king, though he was not part of the same royal line.

Edward, known for his strong piety, is also distinguished as one of the few English kings to be canonized.

He was canonized by Pope Alexander III in 1161, and his shrine at Westminster Abbey became a major pilgrimage site in medieval England.

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Pictures of the artifact show that the wax seal impression bears the image of a crowned ruler, surrounded by faint inscriptions and marked by visible age and wear.

One striking detail was how well-preserved the seal was, said Levi Roach, a medieval history professor at the University of Exeter.

"Whoever restored it clearly was blissfully unaware that the seal was thought lost!"

Roach, whose findings were recently published in the journal Early Medieval England and its Neighbors, told Fox News Digital there is "clear evidence of modern restoration" on the seal, which was not there when it was last photographed in the 1950s.

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"The detached seals section of the French National Archives was used to train up archivists in restoration practices in the ‘80s and ‘90s, so this is presumably the product of such work," he said.

"Whoever restored it clearly was blissfully unaware that the seal was thought lost!"

Roach also noted the seal shows Byzantine influence, including its use of the imperial title "basileus" and sword imagery.

The find highlights how those ideas spread across Europe — and even reached England faster than previously understood.

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"Direct contacts with the Byzantine Empire existed, but are much less well evidenced than indirect ones," he noted.

"The seal's iconography demonstrates not only that Byzantine influences reached England via France, Germany and Italy — as has long been known — but also did so directly from Byzantium, in some cases within the span of little more than a decade."

These influences show that England was more connected to continental Europe before the Norman Conquest than people might assume, Roach added, pointing to rare royal documents — among the only known examples — produced by continental scribes and Edward's close ties to Normandy.

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"This demonstrates growing continental influence under Edward," he said.

"Many of the processes we classically associate with the Norman Conquest had already begun in his reign."