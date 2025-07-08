Famous medieval masterpiece to appear at top museum in celebration of 'shared history'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For the first time in nearly 1,000 years, the legendary medieval tapestry depicting the Norman Conquest will be shown in the United Kingdom — a unique opportunity for anyone planning to travel there in the near future.

The temporary loan of the Bayeux Tapestry was announced while French President Emmanuel Macron was visiting the United Kingdom earlier this week.

The tapestry will be on display at one of the top museums in the world — the British Museum in London — from Sept. 2026 to July 2027. Measuring some 230 feet long, the tapestry is one of the world's most famous medieval artworks.

The piece of art vividly depicts the events surrounding the Norman Conquest, with an emphasis on the Battle of Hastings. The conquest took place in 1066, when Normans invaded the British Isles from France and seized power from the Anglo-Saxons.

The tapestry was likely created in the 1070s, a few years after the 1066 conquest.

Historians believe that Bishop Odo of Bayeux commissioned the art, which was likely produced in England before being brought to France.

The Bayeux Museum in Normandy indicates that the intricate tapestry features 626 characters, 37 buildings, 41 ships and 202 horses and mules.

"This loan is a symbol of our shared history with our friends in France."

"To make it easier to recognize the characters, the artist added distinctive features such as mustaches and long hair for the Anglo-Saxons and short hair for the Normans," the museum noted on its website.

In a statement, British culture secretary Lisa Nandy called the tapestry "one of the most iconic pieces of art ever produced in the U.K."

"I am delighted that we will be able to welcome it here in 2026," the official stated.

Nandy added, "This loan is a symbol of our shared history with our friends in France, a relationship built over centuries and one that continues to endure."

As part of the cultural exchange, the British Museum is lending artifacts from its Sutton Hoo collection, which were found in a 7th-century Anglo-Saxon ship burial.

The objects will be displayed at various French museums.

The Bayeux Tapestry has been the subject of extensive study since its rediscovery in the 18th century.

This winter, researchers in the United Kingdom recently discovered the long-lost residence of a legendary king who was depicted in the Bayeux Tapestry.

The residence of Harold Godwinson, also known as King Harold II, was identified in Bosham, a village on the coast of West Sussex, England.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.