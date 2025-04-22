Rare colossal baby sea creature caught on camera for the first time

Researchers have made a remarkable discovery deep down in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of the South Sandwich Islands.

While searching for new sea life, the Schmidt Ocean Institute announced it's discovered a colossal squid, according to The Associated Press (AP).

The juvenile squid stretches about one foot in length at a depth of 1,968 feet.

Once fully grown, adult colossal squids can reach lengths up to 23 feet or about the size of a small fire truck, the AP said.

The colossal squid, or Mesonychoteuthis hamiltoni, is "the largest invertebrate on Earth," according to Oceana.

"It also has the largest eyes of any animal, larger even than those of the great whales."

Oceana notes the species is "likely naturally rare."

Kat Bolstad, Auckland University of Technology squid researcher, helped confirm the species.

"I really love that we have seen a young colossal squid first. This animal is so beautiful," Bolstad said, according to AP.

She added that researchers are testing different cameras in hopes of catching an adult colossal squid.

The baby squid has thin arms.

It's nearly completely transparent.

When the squid ages, it will lose its glassy appearance and turn an opaque dark red or purple.

