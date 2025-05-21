Rare 2,300-year-old gold ring discovered in Jerusalem's City of David

Archaeologists in the City of David in Israel have struck gold twice this year – finding yet another gold ring.

A gold ring set with a red gemstone dating back 2,300 years was recently discovered in excavations conducted by the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) and Tel Aviv University.

The ring is believed to have belonged to a boy or girl living in Jerusalem in the Second Temple period.

"This jewelry discovered now was likely buried then in the context of a well-known practice of that period, which symbolized the transition from childhood to adulthood," according to a joint press release.

Archaeologists were sifting through the dirt with a sieve near the excavation area when the ring was found.

"We called over the archaeologists, everyone gathered around us and marveled at the special find. It was very exciting," said Rivka lengler, a City of David excavator, in the release.

Iengler added, "Already at first glance, you could see its great similarity to the ring discovered in our excavation only a few months ago, just that this one was even smaller."

Both rings date back to the Early Hellenistic period.

"The discovery of the golden rings from the time of the Second Temple in the City of David is tangible evidence of the wealth, beauty and importance of Jerusalem even thousands of years ago," said Eli Escusido, IAA director.

Zeev Orenstein, City of David international spokesperson, told Fox News Digital the discovery "represents yet another affirmation of life in Jerusalem from thousands of years ago."

"A life quite similar to our own in 2025," Orenstein added. "Children coming of age, the preciousness of jewelry, the timelessness of gold, and, most importantly, the celebration of life."

He added, "A spirit which continues to be embodied in the Jerusalem of today."