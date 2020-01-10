R2-D2 now 'gliding around' Disneyland's Galaxy's Edge, bleeping, blorping

Good news for people who pretend to understand gibberish-spewing robots!

R2-D2, arguably the cutest droid in the galaxy before BB-8 came along, is now “gliding around” freely at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, probably bumping into people’s feet or being mistaken for a trash can.

“On your next transport to Batuu in Disneyland park, you may see a familiar sidekick gliding around: R2-D2!” Disneyland announced on social media earlier this week.

A recent post on the Disney Parks Blog further confirmed that Artoo has been bleeping and blorping around Galaxy’s Edge since at least Tuesday.

“A resourceful astromech droid, R2-D2 has shown great bravery in rescuing his masters and their friends from many perils,” the blog post reads, while cleverly avoiding any explanation as to how this real-life version will navigate even a short set of steps, or avoid some jerk trying to dump Bantha milk on its head.

While certainly a fun addition to Disneyland’s new Galaxy’s Edge, the Disney Parks has not unleashed a similarly free-gliding R2-D2 upon the Galaxy’s Edge land at Disney World. But until they do, “Star Wars” fans can still assemble their own droids at the parks’ Droid Depots — for the cost of “$99.99 per astromech droid unit, plus tax.”

When reached for comment, R2 himself said only, “Bleep blorp. Zwip! Zwippity!”