Travel firm hiring 'Theme Park Tester' to go visit Florida for 3 weeks, have a blast, earn $3,900

And to think, we’ve been paying to visit these places like total suckers.

A travel company in the U.K. is currently seeking a “Theme Park Tester” to spend three weeks visiting “several theme parks throughout Florida” documenting the rides, attractions, accommodations and food.

WATCH: WOMAN HAS MELTDOWN AFTER GETTING TRICKED INTO RIDING FERRIS WHEEL

The best part? It pays 3,000 pounds (or roughly $3,900) and travel expenses will be covered for both the candidate and a guest, for the duration of the gig.

Ocean Florida, based in Essex, recently listed the opening among its “Current Vacancies,” describing the position as “the job of a lifetime.”

“As our professional Florida Theme Park Tester, you will spend three magical weeks in Orlando's most popular theme parks during April/May (depending on availability) and will be tasked with providing essential feedback on each park,” the ad reads.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The chosen candidate will be tasked with documenting and evaluating each park’s “overall experience,” as well as each park’s souvenirs, parades, cuisine, opportunities for photo ops, and, of course, the “thrill factor” of each ride, which can be measured (in part) by a heart-rate monitor provided by Ocean Florida.

The Theme Park Tester will also be required to keep a video diary (with a provided GoPro camera) and post excerpts and photos to social media.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Ocean Florida was not immediately available to confirm which parks, specifically, the Theme Park Tester would be visiting, although the ad suggests the candidate will likely be interacting with “much-loved Disney characters” as part of the job. The site itself also has sections dedicated to Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando.

The agency, which bills itself as “the UK's number 1 independent Florida specialist,” claims to employ a number of “Florida Specialists” who are routinely sent on “educational trips to the Sunshine State” in order to provide better information and travel-planning service’s for the company’s customers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thrill-seekers who foresee themselves as being unemployed in April/May can apply for the “Theme Park Tester” position through Jan. 31.