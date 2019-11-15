Private planes in runway crash at Texas airport

Two private planes collided at San Antonio International Airport on Friday afternoon.

The crash between the two midsize business jets caused significant damage. But no injuries were reported.

The Cessna planes collided just after 4 p.m.

One aircraft had been parked since Nov. 5 after arriving from New Orleans, reported Fox San Antonio. The other arrived on Friday afternoon from San Jose, Calif., and reportedly had to make an emergency landing over a fuel leak.

It is not clear how the two planes ended up colliding on the runway.

San Antonio airport confirmed that the incident would not interrupt service. It would not confirm if the plane from San Jose Friday afternoon was carrying any passengers.