Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Travel Briefs
Published

Pilot 'draws' Pac-Man, Ghost with flight route over coast of England

The flight lasted just under an hour and a half

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
close
DOD, United Airlines say masked passengers 'extremely unlikely' to catch COVID-19Video

DOD, United Airlines say masked passengers 'extremely unlikely' to catch COVID-19

U.S. Department of Defense and United Airlines conduct study and find the risk of exposure to coronavirus on commercial airlines is 'virtually nonexistent'; Fox News correspondent Bryan Llenas reports.

We're not sure this pilot should be flying with such an incurable case of Pac-Man fever.

A pilot flying over the Lincolnshire, England, paid homage to one of their favorite arcade games on Sunday by drawing Pac-Man — complete with one of Pac-Man’s nemesis ghosts — with their flight path.

The flight, which took off from Retford Gamston Airport (EGNE) in Nottingham at 11:35 a.m., lasted about an hour and a half.

The flight, which took off from Retford Gamston Airport (EGNE) in Nottingham at 11:35 a.m., lasted about an hour and a half. (FlightRadar24)

The flight, which took off from Retford Gamston Airport (EGNE) in Nottingham at 11:35 a.m., lasted about an hour and a half, according to FlightRadar24. The pilot started by first tracing a ghost just north of the Linconshire Wolds Nature Preserve, before heading to the coast to outline Pac-Man over the villages of North Somercotes and Saltfleet. The plane landed back at EGNE just after 1 p.m.

PASSENGERS OPEN CABIN DOOR, USE EMERGENCY SLIDE BEFORE FLIGHT FROM LAGUARDIA

Flight-tracking data shows the pilot was operating a single-engine Van’s RV-8 homebuilt aircraft, registered G-RVEI. Information about the pilot was not made available via FlightRadar24 or FlightAware nor was whether the plane's operations were fueled by a steady diet of neon cherries or power pellets.

It's obvious the pilot had just eaten an energizer, as Pac-Man is clearly on the offensive in that flight path.

It's obvious the pilot had just eaten an energizer, as Pac-Man is clearly on the offensive in that flight path. (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

News of pilot’s Pac-Man flight path follows similarly whimsical instances of pilots "drawing" images in the sky, such as that of the pilot who traced a heart over Iceland to thank health care workers amid the coronavirus pandemic, or the time a few Navy officers drew a "sky penis" over Washington state.