Pilot draws heart over Iceland hospitals to thank health care workers during coronavirus pandemic

It was love from above.

An Icelendair pilot recently thanked health care workers for their bravery and dedication during the coronavirus pandemic – by drawing a heart in the sky over hospitals in the capital city.

During a recent flight from Shanghai, China, to Reykjavik, an anonymous pilot drew a large heart with the plane’s flight path. It was an important journey of nearly 5,600 miles, as the Icelendair flight was importing much-needed medical supplies, news agency South West News Service (SWNS) reports.

Before the flight landed, the plane doubled back to doodle a heart above two of the capital city’s hospitals. Though the change in course reportedly added another nine minutes to the flight, per SWNS, it was a heartfelt salute for the nation’s health care personnel.

As of Monday morning, 1,771 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in Iceland, Johns Hopkins University reports. The viral disease has also claimed the lives of nine other people in the Nordic island nation to date.

