Travel

Cruise line says passengers can work remotely at sea for 'an entire year' with new annual pass

Year-long pass offers unlimited cruises, Wi-Fi and other perks

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published | Updated
I'm 'The Cruise Guy' and here's why travelers are cruising now more than ever

I'm 'The Cruise Guy' and here's why travelers are cruising now more than ever

Stewart Chiron, a Miami-based cruise industry expert known as "The Cruise Guy," tells Fox News Digital the reasons why cruise passengers are sailing now, more than any other time in history.

With the evolution of remote work, many Americans are able to hold down a job from practically anywhere — even from a ship.

Virgin Voyages has announced a recently launched annual pass, giving passengers unlimited cruises for an entire year and the opportunity to work remotely while traveling at sea.

The pass gives passengers access to the entire fleet of Lady Ships, according to a press release. 

MEXICO TO IMPOSE TAX FOR CRUISE SHIP VISITORS STARTING IN 2025

Eighty-seven percent of American workers say they would be willing to work remotely if given the opportunity, with 32% wanting to be remote for five days, according to a report by McKinsey & Co.

Virgin Voayges

Virgin Voyages has launched an annual pass giving passengers the opportunity to take unlimited cruises for an entire year on the adults-only cruise line. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)

Richard Branson, Virgin Group Founder said in the release, "What started as a sought-after ‘work from sea’ concept with our Season Pass has evolved into something even more special. Now, sailors can jump aboard any of our ships, across an endless variety of exciting destinations for an entire year."

He added, "We’re offering unlimited opportunities for adventure in a way that has never been done in cruising before."

Passholders will receive perks of unlimited Wi-Fi, access to events and $100 for bar credit per voyage.

"As an added benefit, passholders are welcome to add a plus one to their cabin, with the ability to travel with different companions throughout the year," says the release.

The price of one pass is $120,000, excluding taxes and fees. 

Passes can be purchased using Bitcoin. Virgin Voyages will be the first cruise line to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment.

cruise ship

Passholders will receive perks of unlimited Wi-Fi, access to events and $100 for bar credit per voyage. (iStock)

Passengers can travel on the adults-only cruise line to destinations such as St. Kitts or Iceland. 

"Whether you’re booking a short getaway or a longer, more immersive voyage, passholders will stay in a Sea Terrace cabin that features a private balcony complete with the brand’s signature red hammock," says the release.

Virgin Voyages

Annual passes $120,000, excluding taxes and fees, and passes can be purchased using Bitcoin.  (Virgin Voyages)

Annual passholders can choose a start date between January and April 2025, activating the pass for a year.

The pass is available to purchase until March 31, 2025.

Fox News Digital reached out to Virgin Voyages for additional comment.