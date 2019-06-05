Rowdy passengers given jail time after 'frightening' behavior forces flight to divert

A group of rowdy passengers on their way to a bachelor party in Vegas has been sentenced to jail for an incident that forced their plane to make an emergency landing last year.

Shortly after boarding in Manchester, England, in March 2018, the four men began drinking and smoking e-cigarettes, throwing water bottles, spraying water on each other and other passengers, and fighting one another.

According to witnesses, despite being warned by the flight crew, the men continued their behavior until the pilot diverted the flight to Winnipeg, Canada, and made an emergency landing Yahoo reported.

In video footage shared of the incident, Craig Hopwood, Michael Ward, Scott Capper and Daniel Howarth are seen being escorted off the flight in handcuffs by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The passengers on the flight can be heard applauding while the group of men swear at them.

Detective Constable Brad Howarth of the Greater Manchester Police’s airport team described the men’s behavior as “appalling” in a statement confirming they had been sentenced to jail time over a year after the incident, Yahoo reported.

“Their behavior was intimidating and frightening, for both the passengers unfortunate enough to be sat near them, as well as the crew who made every possible attempt to reason with them as the flight continued,” Constable Howarth said.

“Today, the drunken and loutish behavior of these four men has resulted in a jail sentence; and I hope that this sends a clear message- anyone who thinks about acting the same on an aircraft will be met with the firmest police response upon their return to Manchester,” he continued.

Hopwood, Ward and Capper were all sentenced to two years in jail, while Howarth was handed a one year and seven month sentence, The Independent reported.