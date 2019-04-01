Passenger claims men boarded flight with 'emotional support falcons' in viral tweet

An airline passenger had some extra company on his flight last week, when two men carrying three falcons boarded after him.

“Folks two dudes just boarded my plane with emotional support falcons,” Twitter user DonnieDoesWorld wrote in the post.

The expensive birds, which likely are not "emotional support falcons," quickly caught the attention of social media. The tweet went viral and amassed over 2 million views and hundreds of supportive – and educational – comments about traveling with falcons.

While many on Twitter seemed surprised by the raptors being carefully carried onto the plane, others were quick to point out that this is a common practice throughout the world, especially in the Middle East. Many airlines have policies specifically about handling birds of prey on flights.

Some also took time to correct the tweet’s claim that they were “emotional support falcons.”

Though permitted, bringing a falcon on a flight will cost you. According to Qatar Airlines, traveling with your falcon on board can run up to $630.