Parents reveal the plans they're worried coronavirus will ruin for their kids this summer

It’s going to be a long summer for some families.

While the summer is typically when families plan vacations or trips together, the coronavirus pandemic has reportedly forced many to cancel their plans. According to a new poll, parents are concerned not only about losing money on canceled trips, but also keeping their children entertained through the warm months.

According to a survey, three-in-four parents are worried that the limited number of activities and events will make it hard for them to keep their children entertained throughout the summer, Southwest News Service (SWNS) reports. The survey also concluded that the average family is expecting to miss out on at least four planned events (vacations, day trips, parties, etc).

The survey was conducted by One Poll on behalf of Ally Financial and questioned 2,000 parents about their summer plans and the impact of COVID-19.

Parents have either already canceled or are expecting to cancel birthday parties and have vacations spoiled (or completely scrapped) due to the ongoing situation. The top activity that families are expecting to cancel are trips to the beach.

Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and public relations officer at Ally, told SWNS, “People are missing out on a lot of milestones right now, including birthdays.”

According to Brimmer, however, parents shouldn’t lose hope.

“This certainly isn’t going to be the carefree summer we’ve come to expect, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on everything,” she explained. “With a little creativity, you can make the most out of this extra time with your kids. Make sure you do some research to see what resources you have available to maximize the fun on these long summer days.”