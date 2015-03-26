Ooh, aah: Take in Yosemite views by computer

Want to see this year's spring snowmelt roar down the iconic Yosemite Falls? You could trek to the national park in California, or you could just go online.

A nonprofit has set up a webcam pointed at the tallest waterfall in North America.

The HD camera went live Monday on the soaring 2,425-foot Yosemite Falls. It allows anyone with computer access to watch the sight in stunning detail, and updates the images every 30 seconds.

Paid for by the nonprofit Yosemite Conservancy, it's one of four Web feeds available at the park. Other views are Half Dome, El Capitan and the Sierra Nevada mountain range.

Yosemite joins a smattering of parks across the nation using technology to connect America's natural wonders with fans around the world.