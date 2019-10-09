Norwegian Cruise Line passengers reportedly lash out at staff over canceled stops, broken toilets on 'hell' trip

Fed-up cruise passengers were recently filmed berating the staff of a Norwegian Cruise Line ship after it was reportedly forced to miss multiple stops during its 14-day excursion to Iceland.

The Norwegian Spirit, which departed Southampton, England on Sept. 27, failed to make scheduled stops at ports in the Netherlands, France, Iceland and finally Scotland, with Norwegian blaming the weather, the BBC reports.

CRUISE CAPTAIN ORDERED BAKED GOODS FROM UK CHAIN FOR PASSENGERS: 'MUST TRY'

Footage shared on social media by passengers also appears to show the toilets not flushing or being sealed off after days adrift at sea.

“I do not know how many of the toilets on the ship failed, but when [I] got up and walked around the ship yesterday it smelled like sewage in public areas on the ship,” one passenger wrote on Twitter. “Passengers reported bathrooms not working or backing up on multiple decks and our toilet failed.”

A passenger who spoke with the BBC alleged that the food on the ship was starting to go bad, as well.

"There was just an outrage, a roar, from all the people ready to get off the ship,” said Katasha Jones of the passengers' reaction upon being told there would be no stop in Greenock, Scotland.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Other images and footage from inside the ship show passengers demanding refunds or loudly arguing with staff members. Many of these pictures and video are also being shared through a Twitter account called NCLHELL, which contains an account description reading, “Traveled Norwegian Spirit 14 days to Hell Sept. 2019.”

Norwegian has apologized for the change to the ship's itinerary, which they blamed on weather conditions, in a statement obtained by the BBC.

"We are very sorry for any inconvenience and disappointment our guests experienced," the cruise line said. "We always do our best to provide our guests with a truly enjoyable and memorable vacation, but our very first priority is to ensure their safety and the safety of our crew.”

The cruise line added that it would appreciate passengers’ “patience, cooperation and understanding” during the ordeal.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

According to a letter allegedly provided to passengers from Norwegian, and later shared to NCLHELL by a passenger, the cruise line offered the affected passengers a 25 percent credit toward a future sailing — although not everyone was pleased with the offering.

“NCL ruins holiday and offers passengers 25 percent off our next cruise after the captain is booed out of the lobby,” the Twitter post reads.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to its itinerary, the Norwegian Spirit is due back in Southampton on Oct. 11