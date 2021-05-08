Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings CEO rips CDC guidelines, says it's 'unfair, un-American'

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings CEO Frank Del Rio blasted Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines Friday as "unfair" and "never consistent."

Del Rio told "Your World with Neil Cavuto" he’s doing everything in his power to keep his ships safe, for all the workers and passengers.



"Every other transportation venue, entertainment venue, hospitality venue is open around the country, and we're still shut down after 15 months," he told Cavuto. "It's unfair. It's un-American."



On April 5, Del Rio submitted what he called an "ironclad proposal" to the CDC mandating 100% vaccination for every single person on board the cruise ships.



Despite successful coronavirus vaccine rollouts across the country, Del Rio expressed frustration that almost every other industry is open except for cruise lines, adding that it feels like he's moving "one step forward, two steps back."

Cruise ships have stopped sailing out of U.S. ports since March when the CDC issued an order against it, as ships suffered from coronavirus outbreaks worldwide. Now, Del Rio has provided a detailed safety plan in hopes to resume sailing by the summer.

"If there was science-fact information, we would accept it," Del Rio said. "They never shared any data with us, any scientific data or any data, period, and so, look, it seems to me they make this stuff up as they go along."