Newark airport passengers panic, evacuate over active shooter scare: 'Confusion and chaos'

Chaos broke out as Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport was evacuated Monday evening over an active shooter scare.

The “insane situation” began after an Alaska Airlines employee yelled “evacuate” in the crowded airport and then sounded an alarm across the terminal, which led passengers to believe there was an active shooter or a bomb threat.

HURRICANE DORIAN TRIGGERS HUNDREDS OF FLIGHT CANCELLATIONS ON LABOR DAY WEEKEND

“Confusion and chaos,” sports writer David Lombardi shared on Twitter, along with video footage of the terminal evacuating.

Around 200 passengers reportedly scattered onto the airport’s tarmac, with many leaving their bags behind.

According to Lombardi, the Alaska Airlines flight attendant “saw 2 men she deemed suspicious and made a scene about it.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Though, he wrote, her coworkers did not think the men were suspicious, the woman “began to have a breakdown” and allegedly yelled “evacuate,” causing the terminal to panic.

A spokesperson for Port Authority did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment, but told FOX5 it was unclear why the flight attendant attempted to question the two men, who both had tickets. The two men were reportedly questioned by authorities and determined to be “minding their own business,” FOX5 reports.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Newark airport tweeted about an hour after the evacuation that the situation was under control and there was “no threat in the Terminal A-3.”

Passengers were all rescreened as a precaution, creating delays.

The flight attendant was reportedly detained and questioned for causing the panic. It was not shared if she will be charged with any crime.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Alaska Airlines did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.