New York's Legoland opening delayed by coronavirus construction shutdown

It's going to take a little bit longer to put the new Legoland together.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered all nonessential construction projects across the state to shut down. This includes the new $500 million Legoland being built in upstate New York, which was set to open this summer.

Lego announced the delay on the new amusement park's Twitter account, saying that the opening has been delayed until 2021. A specific date for the opening of the new park, located in Goshen, N.Y., has not yet been revealed.

In the statement, a spokesperson for Lego wrote: "This move is consistent with the closure of venues and postponement of events worldwide. In this unprecedented and challenging time, nothing is more important to us than the health, safety and security of our guests."

The park's original opening date was set for July 4, Record Online reported. Legoland New York Resort had reportedly been preparing to hire 1,073 workers and planned on expanding its workforce by another 300 people with the opening of a 250-room hotel in 2021.

Legoland will reportedly honor all work offers that have already been made.

The new park was going to run seasonally, from April to October, according to Record Online. Orange County Tourism Director Amanda Dana couldn't provide an exact date, but she told the news outlet that she expected that the park will open for April 2021.

Legoland also announced that any annual passes or single-day tickets already purchased will be honored for the new 2021 opening.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused theme parks across the country to temporarily shut their doors, including both Disney World and Disneyland, as well as both Universal Studios theme parks in Florida and California, respectively.