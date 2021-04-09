New airlines Avelo, Breeze to offer budget flights in US as demand for travel rises

It’s a bird… it’s a plane… it’s two new airlines.

Two new low-cost carriers are slated to soar the U.S. skies, with executives eager to meet pent-up demand as the nation reopens and more Americans get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Startups Avelo Airlines and Breeze Airways are ready to revive leisure travel, the Associated Press reported on Thursday. Avelo is based in Burbank, Calif. (near Los Angeles,) while Breeze will fly from Salt Lake City.

Avelo will start offering non-stop flights to 11 destinations later this month, revving its engines with three Boeing 737-800 planes with 189 seats and $19 one-way fares, Reuters reports.

"There are too few seats in the United States being offered by low-cost carriers. That’s why we think the opportunity is huge," said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. "Customers want a really inexpensive way to get from Point A to Point B."

No stranger to starting an airline, Levy previously served as co-founder and president of Allegiant Airlines and is also the former chief financial officer of United Airlines, per the outlet.

Fellow budget newcomer Breeze is currently running proving flights for the Federal Aviation Administration, and will reportedly release more information on upcoming flights and fares as early as next week, according to the Associated Press. Breeze is backed up by industry veteran David Neeleman, who previously founded JetBlue Airways and helped WestJet in Canada take off.

The startup plans to offer travel to "neglected, forgotten" markets, many that larger airlines have abandoned.

The Transportation Security Administration has screened over a million people each day at airport checkpoints across the country since April 1, according to the latest national data.