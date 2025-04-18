Looming REAL ID deadline causes chaos at DMVs as critics take to social media

The countdown is on: In less than 20 days, the REAL ID requirement will take effect, requiring Americans to obtain a new form of identification in order to fly domestically.

Other identification that will be accepted in lieu of a REAL ID include a valid U.S. passport or passport card; DHS trusted traveler cards such as Global Entry; Department of Defense IDs; permanent resident cards; and border crossing cards.

As of Friday morning in New Jersey, the Department of Motor Vehicles (NJDMV) website showed "0 appointments available" for REAL ID services on its site.

There were, however, 13,380 appointments available for non-driver IDs and 31,107 appointments open for transferring drivers' licenses from out of state.

DMVs across the country are reportedly working to meet the demand, with some implementing Saturday REAL ID events and extending appointment hours during the week.

If a driver's license falls within the renewal period, the person can book a renewal appointment to upgrade to a REAL ID — and there are 51,906 appointments available for that.

Daniel Velez, a spokesperson for TSA New England, told Fox News Digital on Friday that the agency will be "ready to enforce" the policy on the deadline of May 7 and that the requirement will "not be pushed back."

The launch date happens to fall on a Wednesday — which is one of least busy travel days of the week, Velez said.

Airports are finalizing plans on how to handle those travelers who do not have proper identification to fly. He added that travel delays will be "few and far between."

Real reactions to REAL ID

The approaching REAL ID deadline has drawn comments from both supporters and critics, sparking debates on social media.

"REAL ID is literally just a regular ID with a little star on it to demonstrate you showed the DMV clerk a document with your name and address on it. It's gonna be OK, people," one user posted on X.

"As always, no appointments available when you need it."

Another user wrote, "I see REAL ID is trending. What's BS about this is you have to make an appointment, and you can't just walk [into] in the DMV and get it taken care of. As always, no appointments available when you need it."

"You can pitch a tent on their lawn. Camp out until they can see you," someone else joked about DMV appointments.

Another person said, "REAL IDs are an insult to every American citizen. What next?"

"States have had 25 years to implement REAL ID. Blame your state for the delay," said one user.

"Now we have REAL ID being forced down our throats," posted one man.

Another shared, "I don’t get why everyone is so mad at the REAL ID thing. I’ve had one for 4 years. Had no idea it was an issue. What am I missing."

Said another person on X, "We’ve been showing ID to fly as far back as I can remember. Stop fear-mongering. REAL ID simply helps guarantee that the ID being used is genuine."

One woman shared, "Yea, that REAL ID is definitely not happening before this flight. Thank God for a passport."

Former presidential candidate and ex-House Rep. Ron Paul, R-Texas, wrote on X, "REAL ID is one of the greatest threats to Americans' civil liberties in decades."

Another user posted, "The fact there are roughly 90 million people in this country who will be unable to fly starting May 7 unless they pay to get a REAL ID seems like it should be a bigger story."

Said yet another person, "I don’t know if it’s the same in every state, but in Nevada we have to physically go to the DMV to get one … I’d rather take my passport everywhere I go than have to ever go to the DMV."

One man shared, "Even as a right-leaning independent that has some libertarian views, I don’t get the hoopla over REAL ID. You’re already on several ‘lists,' chief among them via your SSN."

Rich Davis, a senior security advisor for the global travel assistance company International SOS, said he suggests waiting for an appointment if you can.

"If you don’t have immediate travel plans or if you already have a passport, it’s worth waiting for an appointment," Illinois-based Davis told Fox News Digital.

"Availability is expected to improve after the deadline passes, making it easier to obtain a REAL ID."