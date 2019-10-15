Former Nazi bunker to be site of luxury hotel

A new hotel in Germany has some very dark history attached to it.

During World War II, the Nazis built the St Pauli bunker in Hamburg to provide air defense. Up to 30,000 of the city’s residents allegedly sheltered in during air raids. Now, a new luxury hotel is planned for the site.

AUSTRALIA BANS VIETNAMESE TOURIST FOR BRINGING SUITCASE FILLED WITH UNDECLARED PORK

The NH Hotel Group will begin construction on a new hotel after winning the contract, Forbes reports. The new location will reportedly offer 136 rooms, a bar, coffee shop and a restaurant. It is planned to open in mid-2021.

The bunker will also reportedly include a public rooftop park and spaces for exhibitions and a memorial for victims of the Nazi regime. The bunker was built by forced laborers from Germany’s concentration camps, Forbes reports.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The building will also have a hall for sports and entertainment.

"I am very proud that Nhow Hamburg can be built in this extraordinary location as part of this fascinating project. Of course, we are aware of the history of the bunker and its significance for the city of Hamburg," said Maarten Markus, Managing Director Northern Europe of the NH Hotel Group told Forbes.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Paul Hahnert, Managing Director EHP and Project Manager, also told Forbes, "For us, it was crucial that the hotel should be open-minded in the creative district and, in addition, show responsibility towards the history of the bunker. This is an outstanding realization of the individuality of the Nhow design: it respects the history and at the same time points into a hopeful future.”