©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Motel 6 rooms for Super Bowl weekend costing pigskin fans a pretty penny

Nightly rates soar at low-budget establishments as fans head to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
As Super Bowl LIX nears, Americans are getting ready to root for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, with some traveling to "The Big Easy."

The championship game will take place at New Orleans' Caesars Superdome with a capacity of 83,000 spectators, according to Reuters.

More than 25 hotels are fully booked from Saturday Feb. 8, to Monday, Feb. 10, according to Hotels.com search results — and even budget-friendly stays are costing Chiefs and Eagles fans a pretty penny.

A Motel 6 located in the downtown area of New Orleans is charging $505 to stay in a standard room on Feb. 8 — the night before Super Bowl Sunday — and $456 to stay the night of the Super Bowl, according to Hotels.com search results. 

A limited number of rooms are available.

super bowl hotels

The Super Bowl is scheduled to take place on Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET. (Peter Casey/Getty Images | iStock)

In comparison, prices at the same Motel 6 will plummet to $90 per night on Monday, Feb. 10, the day after the Super Bowl. 

Nightly stays drop as low as $71 in the summer months.

Another Motel 6 in the New Orleans area is charging $300 per night to stay the day before and the day of the Super Bowl. Those prices drop to $54 on Feb. 10.

A spokesperson for Motel 6 told Fox News Digital, "Property owners set their own prices, which are generally market-driven. As a result, prices can fluctuate. You can find current and up-to-date pricing at Motel6.com."

Motel and hotel prices range from hundreds to thousands of dollars for a two-night stay during Super Bowl weekend. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Other low-budget hotels also appear to be cashing in on the fandom — raising prices more than triple their normal daily rates.

Other motel and hotel prices range from $550 to $4,700 or more for a two-night stay during Super Bowl Weekend, Fox News Digital reported.

Super 8 by Wyndham in New Orleans is located near the French Quarter, Bourbon Street and the Superdome.

Prices for rooms started at $782.67 per night for a room with two double beds, according to search results on Super 8 by Wyndham's website. Bookings for Feb. 8 through Feb. 10 are no longer available.

Fox News Digital reached out to Super 8 for comment. 

Kansas City Chiefs fans will cheer on their team on Super Bowl LIX

Kansas City Chiefs fans (Jamie Squire/Getty Images/File)

Prices to stay at Red Roof Inn New Orleans - Westbank start at $551 per night, according to Hotels.com.

The site also lists Quality Inn New Orleans I-10 East rooms with prices beginning at $724 per night. 

Fox News Digital reached out to Red Roof Inn for comment.

Prices of multiple hotel and motel stays will decrease and availability appears to return to normal toward the end of February.

The Super Bowl is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 6:30 p.m. ET.