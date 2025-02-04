Motel 6 rooms for Super Bowl weekend costing pigskin fans a pretty penny

As Super Bowl LIX nears, Americans are getting ready to root for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, with some traveling to "The Big Easy."

The championship game will take place at New Orleans' Caesars Superdome with a capacity of 83,000 spectators, according to Reuters.

More than 25 hotels are fully booked from Saturday Feb. 8, to Monday, Feb. 10, according to Hotels.com search results — and even budget-friendly stays are costing Chiefs and Eagles fans a pretty penny.

HOW TO WATCH SUPER BOWL LIX BETWEEN CHIEFS, EAGLES STREAMED ON TUBI

A Motel 6 located in the downtown area of New Orleans is charging $505 to stay in a standard room on Feb. 8 — the night before Super Bowl Sunday — and $456 to stay the night of the Super Bowl, according to Hotels.com search results.

A limited number of rooms are available.

In comparison, prices at the same Motel 6 will plummet to $90 per night on Monday, Feb. 10, the day after the Super Bowl.

Nightly stays drop as low as $71 in the summer months.

SUPER BOWL 2025 FLIGHTS, HOTELS SEE MAJOR PRICE HIKE

Another Motel 6 in the New Orleans area is charging $300 per night to stay the day before and the day of the Super Bowl. Those prices drop to $54 on Feb. 10.

A spokesperson for Motel 6 told Fox News Digital, "Property owners set their own prices, which are generally market-driven. As a result, prices can fluctuate. You can find current and up-to-date pricing at Motel6.com."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Other low-budget hotels also appear to be cashing in on the fandom — raising prices more than triple their normal daily rates.

Other motel and hotel prices range from $550 to $4,700 or more for a two-night stay during Super Bowl Weekend, Fox News Digital reported.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Super 8 by Wyndham in New Orleans is located near the French Quarter, Bourbon Street and the Superdome.

Prices for rooms started at $782.67 per night for a room with two double beds, according to search results on Super 8 by Wyndham's website. Bookings for Feb. 8 through Feb. 10 are no longer available.

Fox News Digital reached out to Super 8 for comment.

Prices to stay at Red Roof Inn New Orleans - Westbank start at $551 per night, according to Hotels.com.

The site also lists Quality Inn New Orleans I-10 East rooms with prices beginning at $724 per night.

Fox News Digital reached out to Red Roof Inn for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prices of multiple hotel and motel stays will decrease and availability appears to return to normal toward the end of February.

The Super Bowl is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 6:30 p.m. ET.