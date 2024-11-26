Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Travel

Mom's message in a bottle found by her own daughter 26 years later

4th grader on school field trip finds mom's message that was tossed into Great Lakes in 1998

By Sydney Borchers Fox News
Published
close
100-year-old time capsule unveiled at National WWI Museum in Missouri Video

100-year-old time capsule unveiled at National WWI Museum in Missouri

A centennial time capsule was opened in Kansas City, Missouri, at the National WWI Museum and Memorial, where historical photos, documents and artifacts were revealed.

A young girl and her classmates came across a message in a bottle, only to find out that the bottle's previous owner wasn't a stranger.

Scarlet Van Eyk, a fourth grader at St. John the Baptist Catholic Elementary School, was visiting the Great Lakes while on a field trip when another child pointed out a mysterious-looking bottle, FOX 8 WJW reported.

When a teacher started to read the letter contained in the bottle, Scarlet Van Eyk was left stunned after realizing it was written by her very own mother, Makenzie Van Eyk.

'DOOMSDAY FISH,' RUMORED TO BRING BAD OMENS, WASHES ASHORE IN POPULAR SURF TOWN

"This letter is coming from Makenzie Morris and I go to St. John the Baptist School. I am in Grade 4 in Mr. St. Pierre’s class," the letter stated, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).

message in a bottle

A fourth grader found a long-lost message in a bottle (not pictured) only to discover that the author was her mother from 26 years ago. (iStock)

"My letter is about water in the Great Lakes. We read a book called ‘Paddle-to-the-Sea.’ It was a very good book."

The message in the bottle dates back to 1998, when Makenzie Van Eyk was a fourth grader at the time at St. John the Baptist Catholic Elementary School in Belle River, Ontario, just like her daughter is now, according to FOX 8.

'WIZARD OF OZ' RUBY SLIPPERS TO GO ON DISPLAY FOR FANS NEARLY 20 YEARS AFTER BEING STOLEN

Makenzie Van Eyk and her classmates at the time were assigned to write letters about the Great Lakes, before placing the notes in bottles and tossing them into the water, the outlet reported.

finding a message in a bottle

Makenzie Van Eyk was tasked with writing a letter about the Great Lakes in 1998 when she was in fourth grade and "absolutely" remembers throwing the message into the water 26 years ago. (iStock)

Makenzie Van Eyk told the CBC that she "absolutely" remembers writing the message in a bottle and sending it off into the Great Lakes.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

While this particular message stayed close to home, this is not the first time a mysterious letter found floating in a bottle has made its way back to its originator.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle.

Last year, a letter written in 1997 by a fifth grader in Sandwich, Massachusetts, was found on the beaches of France.

message in a bottle found

Scarlet Van Eyk was stunned when her teacher read the letter (not pictured) and discovered that the author of the note was her own mother. (iStock)

The message was still in good condition even after 26 years, and it was successfully returned to the school.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Van Eyk family for comment.

Sydney Borchers is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 