Mom asks social media users if she's wrong for traveling in first class with her child, ignites debate

A parent who said her child cried during a flight took to social media to ask users what they thought about kids sitting in first class.

The user wrote, "I had posted in another sub [Reddit] about my kid crying for five mins on a red eye and saying how sorry I was."

"The comments were overwhelmingly positive, however there was a common theme of ‘as long as this wasn’t in first class…’ As someone who frequently books myself and my kid FC [first class], am I unaware that I am committing a huge faux pas[?]" the user asked.

On the Reddit forum titled "Kids in FC," users posted their thoughts on whether it would be appropriate for children to sit in first class.

A user commented, "I sat in first class a month ago with my toddler and baby. I couldn’t care less what other people think. I paid the same prices they did."

Another person wrote, "I can't believe this is even a conversation. Who thinks they have a right to decide who else sits around them? You can pay to sit a little further from other people, but you can't restrict who they are lol."

Another agreed, adding, "While sitting in FC may generally result in less kids, by no means should parents feel like they’re breaking a social rule by booking FC for them and their children."

"I mean does this compare to the businessmen talking loudly on speakerphone in the lounges or on the plane," one user pointed out.

Rosalinda Randall, a California-based etiquette expert and trainer, told Fox News Digital via email that "anyone who can pay for a first-class seat, can sit in a first-class seat, including children."

"Unfortunately, first-class money doesn’t always accompany first-class manners," she added.

Randall said, "Perhaps some parents are under the impression that a first-class seat includes a release of responsibility for their child. Or that their child’s whims, extreme whining, or a physical demonstration of their tantrum should be overlooked. It doesn’t."

Other Reddit users who commented on the mother's post appeared to have mixed feelings.

"Typically it's not the kids, it's the parents. You're fine."

Other users also pointed fingers at parents being the issue, not the children.

"I dislike sitting by kids because so many parents just don’t care. They let their kids scream (not talking babies here, that’s understandable, babies will cry - I’m talking 2-5 yrs old) and seem to totally ignore it," said one person.

Another added, "I'm gonna keep it real, if I was a first class passenger on a red eye flight with a screaming baby I’d be a little bummed—HOWEVER, if I saw the parent prepared & doing their best to calm the child, I would throw on my earplugs or headphones, listen to some white noise & do MY best to get over myself."

"The parents better be reasonable people and not ignoring their kids and letting them act crazy," another person wrote.

Founder of Elevate Etiquette in Washington D.C., Alison Cheperdak, told Fox News Digital via email that children have every right to be in first class, but suggests that parents talk to them in advance about "why it’s important and kind to be quiet during certain moments of travel."

"For example, what it might feel like when a plane is at high altitude, why travelers remain seated during a plane or how others may be working or sleeping during a trip could all be useful topics to cover [with children]," said Cheperdak.

Randall said it's helpful for parents to bring activities and reward children with treats for good behavior.

"If nothing worked, and your child made the other passengers’ trip unpleasant, apologize. If possible, have your child stand and apologize to them. In today’s world, this may seem too harsh. However, this teaches your child to take responsibility for their actions and more importantly, learn how their actions affect others," Randall said.

Some parents spoke of their own experiences flying with kids with one writing, "I always appreciate the relative quiet of first class so it didn’t seem right to sit there when my kids were super little."

"Yeah I put my kids in first class all the time," said another.

One traveler said, "I’m flying with my 13 month old in my lap first class this weekend. Idc if anyone has an issue with it. Kids exist."

Many users said it was dependent on the child's age and the situation.

Some users pointed to other issues they have when traveling.

"What I DO care about is when families are upgraded and try to get me to change seats - especially to the bulkhead. Haha but the seat swappers have been heavily debated other threads," one person wrote.

A user added, "I pray that I'm not near a child on the plane, in general."

Cheperdak advises if you are in the presence of a misbehaved child instead of confronting the parents, it is better to privately ask a member of the flight crew to intervene.

Bringing noise-canceling headphones may be helpful, said Randall.