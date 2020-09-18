Michelob Ultra hiring ‘chief exploration officer’ to visit national parks

Michelob Ultra is paying big bucks to send someone to explore national parks.

The beer brand recently announced it is hiring a new “CEO” -- a chief exploration officer.

The “CEO” will travel for six months in a camper van “capturing content while touring the country, visiting national parks and repping Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold along the way,” according to the website.

Some of the national parks that the “CEO” will be visiting include Sequoia, Joshua Tree, Yosemite, Big Bend and Saguaro -- though those locations “are subject to change depending on permitting, natural occurrences and other unforeseen factors,” the website said.

BUDWEISER OFFERING FREE BEER TO BUYER OF FLORIDA CONDO LINED FLOOR TO CEILING WITH BUD CANS

The Michelob Ultra explorer will also be allowed to bring “a friend, spouse, partner, or even a dog,” with them in the camper van, which has its own bathroom and shower, according to the website.

DISNEY WORLD PLANS TO REOPEN ONE WATER PARK IN 2021

According to the Frequently Asked Questions section, the “CEO” will make $50,000 plus expenses for the six-month trip.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Michelob Ultra -- owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev -- will also be paying the gas money for the camper van.

COUPLE GETS ENGAGED AT YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK IN FRONT OF OSCAR MAYER WIENERMOBILE

Aside from a love of beer, the qualifications for the Michelob Ultra “CEO” include “a deep appreciation for nature, the willingness to hike to the perfect photo opp, and the ability to capture engaging content for social media,” the website said.

Applicants must also be 21 or older and have a valid U.S. driver’s license.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The beer brand also said that the ideal candidate will appreciate and respect nature, understand “the importance of following CDC guidance while traveling” and will be a “strong leader with a clear sense of direction.”

The deadline to apply is Sept. 30.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS