Couple gets engaged at Yellowstone National Park in front of Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

An Oscar Mayer Wienermobile driver relished the moment and proposed to his sweetheart in front of the iconic vehicle.

The hotdogger, who goes by Zach “N Cheese” Chatham, dropped down on one knee and popped the question to Hannah Fogus while the pair were in a picturesque area of Yellowstone National Park.

BOY WHO WORE HOT DOG COSTUME IN SCHOOL PICTURES GETS VISIT FROM OSCAR MAYER WIENERMOBILE

“I’ve wanted Hannah to become Mrs. Chatham since I first met her, but I never knew how I would make her proposal special,” Chatham told Fox News. “When I received the job offer to become a Hotdogger, I immediately knew this was my chance to propose in a way that shows how special she truly is to me.”

“The proposal was on our 14 month anniversary,” he added. “Driving the Wienermobile not only made my proposal possible, but also made it memorable.”

JULY 4TH FAVORITES: HOT DOG AND HAMBURGER ECONOMICS

Chatham’s employer couldn’t let the romantic moment pass by and shared snapshots of the proposal across its Oscar Mayer and Wienermobile social media accounts.

Inspired by Chatham’s declaration of love, Oscar Mayer announced it is extending the opportunity to fans who may want to have a Wienermobile around during a special event

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“When Zach told us about his plans to propose with the Wienermobile at Yellowstone, we knew it would be a one-of-a-kind experience they would never forget,” said Nick Guerten, a marketing director at Oscar Mayer, in a statement to Fox News. “We wanted to extend this to our fans so everyone can have the opportunity of a 27-foot hot dog on wheels present during such an important life moment.”

Starting on Wednesday, Oscar Mayer fans can submit a “Request the Wienermobile” form for a chance to have the hot dog-shaped vehicle present during a celebration, free of charge.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

For an increased chance of having a request approved, Oscar Mayer recommends submitting forms three to 12 months in advance.